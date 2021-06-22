Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $545,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 106.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 3.6% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 5.2% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at $29,330,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,138,000 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.95.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $108.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.42. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

