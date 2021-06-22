Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,446,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,023,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,375,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after purchasing an additional 347,491 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 70.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,329,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,486,000 after purchasing an additional 965,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $53,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.07%. On average, analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 69.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

