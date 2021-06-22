Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $150,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,736,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $258.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.79. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.19 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $312.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.85.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total transaction of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares in the company, valued at $89,523,792.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $879,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,409 shares of company stock worth $11,272,467 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.