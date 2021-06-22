Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 699 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.