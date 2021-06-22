Northern Trust Corp Sells 81,077 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $132,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 22.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.3% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $65.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 69.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

