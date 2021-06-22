Northern Trust Corp Purchases 514,230 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,974,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514,230 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.28% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $136,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,392,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,605,000 after buying an additional 5,215,982 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. now owns 8,946,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,275,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,265,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,503,000 after buying an additional 1,171,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,970,000 after buying an additional 379,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.18 per share, for a total transaction of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 12.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

