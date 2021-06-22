Northern Trust Corp Has $129.58 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Cboe Global Markets worth $129,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,776,000 after acquiring an additional 43,927 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $399,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $889,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $7,950,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Argus boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.41.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.