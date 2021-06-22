Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.29% of Molina Healthcare worth $176,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,539,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,162 shares in the company, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total value of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MOH opened at $246.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MOH. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

