New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 934.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,389,000 after purchasing an additional 54,506,874 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,034.1% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% in the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EDU. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

NYSE:EDU opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 0.94. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.31.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

