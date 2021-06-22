Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 372,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 365,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,260,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,638,000 after acquiring an additional 243,581 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of CNC opened at $72.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.76. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $75.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.