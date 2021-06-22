Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock opened at $114.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.