Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in KB Home by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 157,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $245,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of KB Home by 129.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 181,309 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

KBH has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.93.

KBH opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $27.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.81.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. KB Home had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.