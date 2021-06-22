Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 589,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 26,620 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $170,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,620,503,000 after buying an additional 221,598 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after buying an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 11.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 529,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,481,000 after buying an additional 52,821 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth about $120,525,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $360.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.76 and a 52-week high of $361.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.34. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

