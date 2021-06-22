Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.03% of Kimco Realty worth $164,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

KIM opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

