Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $24,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,423.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rose M. Chernick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Rose M. Chernick sold 397 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $24,820.44.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $7,208,000. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.