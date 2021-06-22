$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.65. The Kroger posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,674,220 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in The Kroger by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 870,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after acquiring an additional 100,407 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $39.58 on Friday. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

