Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $161,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after buying an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $153.50 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.09.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.67%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

