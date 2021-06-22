SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Vincent P. Pangrazio Sells 150 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $18,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Vincent P. Pangrazio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,084 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $897,680.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12.

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $120.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -240.06 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

