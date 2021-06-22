Geode Capital Management LLC Has $147.37 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256,575 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.06% of Equitable worth $147,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 438,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after buying an additional 12,889 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 653.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,387,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,268,000 after buying an additional 3,804,613 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

