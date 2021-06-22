Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $143,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,903,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,313,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 17.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,780,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,226,000 after buying an additional 1,156,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 987.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,194,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,717,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,032,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,592,000 after buying an additional 1,988,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.44.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $41.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. Analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.