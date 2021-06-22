Ergoteles LLC Takes $327,000 Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the first quarter worth $205,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,613.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 7,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $724,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,237.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 in the last 90 days. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $93.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.05 and a beta of 1.34. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

