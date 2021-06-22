Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 36,724 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) by 173.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MIRM opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.32. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). Equities research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

