Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $399,000 Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,568 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,710,000 after acquiring an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,719,000 after acquiring an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,896,000 after acquiring an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,841,000 after acquiring an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

