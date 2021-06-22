Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,563 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Carrier Global by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.9% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.87.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

