Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.59 and a quick ratio of 10.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 44.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

