Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,260 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Caleres worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Caleres by 1,662.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 560,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after buying an additional 528,604 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Caleres by 329.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after buying an additional 424,530 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Caleres by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,557,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,753,000 after buying an additional 302,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.20. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $5.99 and a one year high of $28.34.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $638.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 31,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $660,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,747,467.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Freidman sold 22,500 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $512,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,446. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

