Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,210 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,210 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE stock opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

