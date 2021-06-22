Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 68.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 16,546 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.8% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 73,354 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,668,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. DA Davidson raised their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $155.39 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.69.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

