PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 92.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,586 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after buying an additional 178,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after buying an additional 164,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,405,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.