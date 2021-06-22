Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 792.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.64. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

