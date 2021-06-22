Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $146.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.29. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $166.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

