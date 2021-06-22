Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 4,200 Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,475,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,713,000 after acquiring an additional 305,310 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $953,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $793.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.28.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The business had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

