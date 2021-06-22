MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Brian Mikalis Sells 12,924 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAX opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.14.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.