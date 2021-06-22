MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Insider Brian Mikalis Sells 12,924 Shares

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE:MAX opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -301.14.
MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MediaAlpha Company Profile
MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.
