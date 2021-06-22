Zacks: Analysts Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.05. General Electric posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.00%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

