Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Accenture plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Accenture in a report issued on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. El-Assal anticipates that the information technology services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.41.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $285.56 on Tuesday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $199.47 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $285.93. The company has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Accenture news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock worth $8,568,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,715,758,000 after acquiring an additional 230,261 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.9% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,934,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150,538 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,919,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,187,831,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

