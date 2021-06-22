Zacks: Analysts Expect Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) to Post $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $4,169,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.29. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $13.07 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.