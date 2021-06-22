10,270 Shares in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,270 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after buying an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter valued at $8,676,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after buying an additional 378,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 448,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 298,676 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $931.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 12,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $196,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,119.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

