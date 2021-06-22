Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,244 FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $7,608,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $459,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,296,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,498,000.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on FTAC Olympus Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

FTOC opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.09. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.61 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

