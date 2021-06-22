Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 275 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,346 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in First Solar by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 219,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,851,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $78.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.30 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,751. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,963 shares of company stock worth $935,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

