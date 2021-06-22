8,206 Shares in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,645 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

