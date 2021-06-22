Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 67,435 Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Putnam Premier Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $115,000.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.