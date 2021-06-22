E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,064,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,669,000 after buying an additional 38,501 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $191.00 to $111.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.27.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $4,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,377,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,179,126.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESPR opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $684.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.72. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $8.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 66.86% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 344.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.84) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

