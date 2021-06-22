E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $126,000 Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 268.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,436 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BPMC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $82.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $66.20 and a 52 week high of $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total value of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

