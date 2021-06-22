E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 82.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.11. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $171.38 and a 12 month high of $348.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a return on equity of 1,107.70% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.56.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

