E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $270.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $140,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 14,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $360,884.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,248 shares of company stock worth $8,529,595 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXEL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

