5,714 Shares in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Purchased by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after acquiring an additional 384,044 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $21,741,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $13,590,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 615,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Shares of STRO opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $918.57 million, a P/E ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $28.30.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.