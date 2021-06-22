First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) versus Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) and Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Acceptance and Selective Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance $269.58 million 0.28 $10.42 million N/A N/A Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.58 $246.35 million $4.15 18.56

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Acceptance and Selective Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Selective Insurance Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Selective Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $76.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Volatility and Risk

First Acceptance has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selective Insurance Group has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Acceptance and Selective Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance 5.22% 13.08% 4.10% Selective Insurance Group 11.12% 12.46% 3.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats First Acceptance on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Acceptance

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, which include products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it offers products through third-party carriers for homeowners, renters, motorcycle, life, and commercial automobile. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, the company leased and operated 350 retail locations, and a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

