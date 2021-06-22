Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) & CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) Financial Analysis

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) and CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and CBM Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastern Bankshares $591.70 million 6.75 $22.74 million $0.59 36.24 CBM Bancorp $10.34 million 5.61 $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Eastern Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than CBM Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.6% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.5% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Eastern Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of CBM Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eastern Bankshares and CBM Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastern Bankshares 0 1 4 0 2.80 CBM Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastern Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.16%. Given Eastern Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Eastern Bankshares is more favorable than CBM Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Eastern Bankshares and CBM Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastern Bankshares N/A N/A N/A CBM Bancorp 8.79% 1.69% 0.38%

Summary

Eastern Bankshares beats CBM Bancorp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, business banking loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity and other consumer loans, as well as mortgage and personal loans, auto loans, preferred term loans, small business administration loans, and reserve lines of credit. In addition, the company provides cash reserves, cash management, merchant, escrow express, government banking, international banking, interest on lawyers trust accounts, pension planning, and business telephone banking services, as well as products and services for not-for-profit and healthcare. Further, it offers trust and investment products and services; community development and asset-based lending services; financial planning, portfolio management, wealth management, private banking, and fiduciary products; and electronic banking and foreign exchange services, as well as various insurance products. As of April 1, 2021, the company had approximately 110 locations in eastern Massachusetts, southern and coastal New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

CBM Bancorp Company Profile

CBM Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans. It also invests in various investment securities. The company operates through a main office located in Baltimore County, Maryland; and three branch offices located in Arbutus, Bel Air, and Pasadena, Maryland. CBM Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

