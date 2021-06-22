Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chewy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.10. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,892.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.31 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.17.

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 31,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $2,365,410.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,723,356.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,328,973 shares of company stock valued at $514,655,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.