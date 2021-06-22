Sei Investments Co. Sells 593,567 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,358,000 after purchasing an additional 16,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 260,931.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 34,972 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,908,000 after acquiring an additional 97,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

CS opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.43. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.62.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

